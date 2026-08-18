Investor Caution as Retail Earnings Loom Amid Oil Surge

Wall Street indices fell as investors awaited quarterly reports from major retailers, seeking clues on U.S. consumer spending. Meanwhile, surging oil prices fueled concerns over global supply, as diplomatic tensions with Iran persisted. Despite gains in chip stocks, the broader market saw declines with anticipation for Nvidia's results next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:39 IST
Investor Caution as Retail Earnings Loom Amid Oil Surge
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On Monday, Wall Street's major indices saw declines as investors eagerly awaited quarterly updates from key retailers, aiming to gauge consumer spending patterns in the U.S.

Meanwhile, oil prices experienced a rise, fueled by ongoing diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The uptick in oil positively impacted the energy index, although the broader market remained cautious due to recent weak retail sales and jobs data.

The technology sector experienced fluctuating performance, reflecting investor anxiety over artificial intelligence investments' potential returns. As anticipation builds for Nvidia's upcoming results, individual stocks like Vista saw gains following a stake purchase by Peter Thiel.

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