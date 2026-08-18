FIFA COO Kevin Lamour Departs Amid Controversy

FIFA confirmed the departure of Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour, who left the organization after criticizing President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in FIFA's tournament business, including the World Cup.

A FIFA spokesperson announced, "The working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour ended on August 17, 2026. FIFA extends its gratitude for his two years of service and wishes him well in future endeavors."

Lamour's resignation followed his concerns that the staff had been misled about the proposal, which he called "the project of one person." The proposal faced backlash and was ultimately abandoned.