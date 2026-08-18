FIFA COO Kevin Lamour Departs Amid Controversy

FIFA announced the departure of COO Kevin Lamour, following his public criticism of a proposal by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Lamour and senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro both opposed the plan to sell a stake in the tournament business. The proposal has since been abandoned due to widespread opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:39 IST
FIFA COO Kevin Lamour Departs Amid Controversy

FIFA confirmed the departure of Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour, who left the organization after criticizing President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in FIFA's tournament business, including the World Cup.

A FIFA spokesperson announced, "The working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour ended on August 17, 2026. FIFA extends its gratitude for his two years of service and wishes him well in future endeavors."

Lamour's resignation followed his concerns that the staff had been misled about the proposal, which he called "the project of one person." The proposal faced backlash and was ultimately abandoned.

TRENDING

1
Trust Fund Tangles: Nick Reiner's Courtroom Fight for Defense Fees

Trust Fund Tangles: Nick Reiner's Courtroom Fight for Defense Fees

Global
2
U.S.-Canada Auto Tariff Talks: Potential Breakthrough on the Horizon

U.S.-Canada Auto Tariff Talks: Potential Breakthrough on the Horizon

Global
3
International Alliances: North Korea's Military Support for Russia

International Alliances: North Korea's Military Support for Russia

Global
4
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Informal Settlements Face a Growing Heat and Health Crisis

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026