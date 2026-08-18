Trump's Approval Hits Record Low Amid Prolonged Iran Conflict

Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point amid concerns over the prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Only 33% approve of his presidency while 64% disapprove. Americans are worried about the conflict's duration and its impact on oil prices and the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:25 IST
Trump's Approval Hits Record Low Amid Prolonged Iran Conflict
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President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to the lowest level of his presidency. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals an overwhelming majority of Americans are anxious about the protracted U.S. conflict with Iran.

Currently, only 33% of respondents approve of Trump's performance, marking a significant decline from previous months. The situation in Iran, compounded by rising gasoline prices, is further straining U.S. households and complicating Republican electoral prospects ahead of the midterm elections.

As tensions endure, Trump's fluctuating statements on potential peace deals and threats of escalation add to the uncertainty. American sentiment reflects skepticism, with many doubting the conflict's worthiness and questioning economic ramifications under Republican leadership.

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