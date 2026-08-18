Trump's Approval Hits Record Low Amid Prolonged Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to the lowest level of his presidency. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals an overwhelming majority of Americans are anxious about the protracted U.S. conflict with Iran.

Currently, only 33% of respondents approve of Trump's performance, marking a significant decline from previous months. The situation in Iran, compounded by rising gasoline prices, is further straining U.S. households and complicating Republican electoral prospects ahead of the midterm elections.

As tensions endure, Trump's fluctuating statements on potential peace deals and threats of escalation add to the uncertainty. American sentiment reflects skepticism, with many doubting the conflict's worthiness and questioning economic ramifications under Republican leadership.