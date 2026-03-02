Leadership Transition: Aloke Singh Steps Down as Air India Express MD

In a significant leadership transition at Air India Express, Managing Director Aloke Singh will conclude his tenure on March 19. After joining the airline in November 2020 and overseeing its merger with AIX Connect, Singh is stepping down, marking the end of a remarkable era.

His tenure saw the fleet expand from 26 to over 100 aircraft, reflecting strategic growth under his stewardship. Singh continued leading the carrier post its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over from Singh as the new Accountable Manager, signaling a new chapter for Air India Express. Singh's leadership legacy includes a strengthened brand poised for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)