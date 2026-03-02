Left Menu

Leadership Transition: Aloke Singh Steps Down as Air India Express MD

Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, will step down on March 19 after completing his tenure. Singh, who started as CEO in 2020 and continued after Tata's acquisition, oversaw significant expansions and the merger with AIX Connect. Captain Hamish Maxwell will succeed him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:27 IST
Leadership Transition: Aloke Singh Steps Down as Air India Express MD
Aloke Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition at Air India Express, Managing Director Aloke Singh will conclude his tenure on March 19. After joining the airline in November 2020 and overseeing its merger with AIX Connect, Singh is stepping down, marking the end of a remarkable era.

His tenure saw the fleet expand from 26 to over 100 aircraft, reflecting strategic growth under his stewardship. Singh continued leading the carrier post its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over from Singh as the new Accountable Manager, signaling a new chapter for Air India Express. Singh's leadership legacy includes a strengthened brand poised for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Ras Tanura Refinery Faces Renewed Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Ras Tanura Refinery Faces Renewed Attacks

 Global
2
Goa BJP Prepares for Budget Unveiling in Legislative Assembly

Goa BJP Prepares for Budget Unveiling in Legislative Assembly

 India
3
Aryna Sabalenka Engaged to CEO Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka Engaged to CEO Georgios Frangulis

 Global
4
Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026