Leadership Transition: Aloke Singh Steps Down as Air India Express MD
Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, will step down on March 19 after completing his tenure. Singh, who started as CEO in 2020 and continued after Tata's acquisition, oversaw significant expansions and the merger with AIX Connect. Captain Hamish Maxwell will succeed him.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership transition at Air India Express, Managing Director Aloke Singh will conclude his tenure on March 19. After joining the airline in November 2020 and overseeing its merger with AIX Connect, Singh is stepping down, marking the end of a remarkable era.
His tenure saw the fleet expand from 26 to over 100 aircraft, reflecting strategic growth under his stewardship. Singh continued leading the carrier post its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022.
Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over from Singh as the new Accountable Manager, signaling a new chapter for Air India Express. Singh's leadership legacy includes a strengthened brand poised for future success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
