SkillsCapital Unveils DeepSAP: Revolutionizing SAP Talent Intelligence

SkillsCapital has unveiled its latest innovation, DeepSAP, a cutting-edge AI-native platform aimed at transforming SAP Talent Intelligence. The startup anticipates achieving a USD 2 million run rate this quarter, building on its previous success of a USD 1 million run rate in late 2025.

The platform is designed to assist global enterprises and system integrators in effectively identifying, assessing, and deploying SAP talent with increased confidence, speed, and predictability. With global system integrators like IBM, Accenture, and Capgemini already benefitting, the impact of DeepSAP is far-reaching.

Pawan Gupta, CTO of SkillsCapital, emphasized DeepSAP's unique approach as not just a matching engine but a comprehensive deeptech system. Developed from a custom large language model trained on insights drawn from over 24,000 SAP consultant profiles, DeepSAP supports enterprises in achieving successful SAP program deliveries.