SkillsCapital Unveils DeepSAP: Revolutionizing SAP Talent Intelligence

SkillsCapital announced the launch of DeepSAP, a deeptech AI-native platform aimed at enhancing SAP Talent Intelligence. The startup targets a USD 2 million run rate this quarter, surpassing the previous USD 1 million. DeepSAP leverages an advanced language model trained on extensive SAP consultant data to enhance talent deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:13 IST
  • India

SkillsCapital has unveiled its latest innovation, DeepSAP, a cutting-edge AI-native platform aimed at transforming SAP Talent Intelligence. The startup anticipates achieving a USD 2 million run rate this quarter, building on its previous success of a USD 1 million run rate in late 2025.

The platform is designed to assist global enterprises and system integrators in effectively identifying, assessing, and deploying SAP talent with increased confidence, speed, and predictability. With global system integrators like IBM, Accenture, and Capgemini already benefitting, the impact of DeepSAP is far-reaching.

Pawan Gupta, CTO of SkillsCapital, emphasized DeepSAP's unique approach as not just a matching engine but a comprehensive deeptech system. Developed from a custom large language model trained on insights drawn from over 24,000 SAP consultant profiles, DeepSAP supports enterprises in achieving successful SAP program deliveries.

