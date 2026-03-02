Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Stellar Performance Earns Ganguly's Backing for India's T20 Success

Former captain Sourav Ganguly supports Sanju Samson's place in India's white-ball cricket squad after his impressive 97-run performance helped India defeat West Indies. Ganguly emphasized Samson's importance despite previous criticism, highlighting his potential impact against tougher teams like England in the upcoming T20 World Cup semifinal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:11 IST
Sanju Samson's Stellar Performance Earns Ganguly's Backing for India's T20 Success
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has vocalized strong support for Sanju Samson, urging the selection committee to consistently feature him in India's white-ball squads. Ganguly described Samson's recent 97-run performance against the West Indies as an exceptional display of talent and resilience.

Samson's innings was a crucial factor in India's victory during the virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, which secured their place in the tournament semifinals. Ganguly expressed astonishment over the continuous criticism directed at Samson, especially given his ability to perform under pressure situations.

As India gears up for a tougher semifinal clash against England, Ganguly emphasized the need for the team to continue their current form. He noted that Samson's resurgence at the top of the order is a promising sign ahead of the awaited T20 World Cup semifinal showdown at Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
2
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey
3
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026