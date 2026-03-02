Sanju Samson's Stellar Performance Earns Ganguly's Backing for India's T20 Success

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has vocalized strong support for Sanju Samson, urging the selection committee to consistently feature him in India's white-ball squads. Ganguly described Samson's recent 97-run performance against the West Indies as an exceptional display of talent and resilience.

Samson's innings was a crucial factor in India's victory during the virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, which secured their place in the tournament semifinals. Ganguly expressed astonishment over the continuous criticism directed at Samson, especially given his ability to perform under pressure situations.

As India gears up for a tougher semifinal clash against England, Ganguly emphasized the need for the team to continue their current form. He noted that Samson's resurgence at the top of the order is a promising sign ahead of the awaited T20 World Cup semifinal showdown at Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)