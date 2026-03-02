Left Menu

Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

NCRTC announces a special Holi schedule for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro, operating only between 5 pm and 10 pm on March 4. Morning and afternoon services will be suspended for the festival, resuming in the evening for essential travel. Regular operation hours remain unaffected on other days.

Updated: 02-03-2026 15:53 IST
  Country:
  India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will operate on a restricted schedule for Holi on March 4. Services will be available only between 5 pm and 10 pm, with a suspension during morning and afternoon hours. This measure aims to facilitate essential travel on the festival day.

The NCRTC reassures commuters that regular service hours from 6 am to 10 pm will continue on all other days, ensuring consistent urban and regional mobility. The metro and rail services connect important sections of the National Capital Region, including Meerut, with an emphasis on delivering efficient and comfortable travel.

This adjustment reflects a temporary change for Holi, with the services continuing to maintain their regular schedule across the week for commuter convenience.

