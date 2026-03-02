Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will operate on a restricted schedule for Holi on March 4. Services will be available only between 5 pm and 10 pm, with a suspension during morning and afternoon hours. This measure aims to facilitate essential travel on the festival day.

The NCRTC reassures commuters that regular service hours from 6 am to 10 pm will continue on all other days, ensuring consistent urban and regional mobility. The metro and rail services connect important sections of the National Capital Region, including Meerut, with an emphasis on delivering efficient and comfortable travel.

This adjustment reflects a temporary change for Holi, with the services continuing to maintain their regular schedule across the week for commuter convenience.