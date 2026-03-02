Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Air Travel

As tensions in the Middle East escalate due to strikes on Iran, the global airline industry finds itself in chaos. Key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, have been forced to cease operations, impacting thousands of flights and stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide.

Airlines across the globe have rushed to adapt to the rapidly changing situation. Leading carriers like AEGEAN, AIR BALTIC, and AIR EUROPA have suspended flights to and from critical locations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and various Gulf region destinations, citing security concerns and airspace restrictions.

With the conflict continuing to unfold, airlines are offering passengers alternatives, including free flight date changes and full refunds. The overall impact on the aviation sector is significant, with flights being canceled or rerouted as airlines navigate the complexities of the geopolitical environment.