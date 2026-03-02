Travel Plans Upended: German Tours Suspended Amid Middle East Tensions

German tour operators Dertour and TUI Cruises have revised travel plans due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The ensuing retaliatory actions led to significant airspace closures, causing widespread travel disruption.

The German aviation association prioritized rebooking affected passengers swiftly while ensuring their safety. Dertour canceled trips to key Middle Eastern destinations, citing urgent warnings from Germany's Foreign Office. Thousands of customers are stranded, and crisis response efforts are underway to provide accommodations and alternative travel arrangements.

MSC Cruises' vessel remains docked in Dubai amidst military precautions. Meanwhile, TUI Cruises maintains some operations with safety assurances. Both companies offer rebooking options and refunds. The DRV noted 30,000 holidaymakers were affected, acknowledging the uncertain future impact on global tourism.