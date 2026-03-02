Thrilling Finale Ahead in DP World PGTI 72 The League

As the DP World PGTI 72 The League approaches its final rounds, four teams are fiercely vying for a spot in the finals at the Classic Golf & Country Club. The Rajasthan Regals, leading with 39 points, and UP Prometheans, with 35 points, are set to compete head-to-head in a decisive match. Meanwhile, Nava Raipur and Charminar Champions remain in the running, each holding 31 points.

Monday's rounds saw notable performances, with Rajasthan advancing after holding Jhared Hack and Stepan Danek to a decisive halve. Leading the field, the Regals remain confident heading into the final day, aiming to maintain their top-two position. Captain Ajeetesh Sandhu emphasized the importance of finishing strong.

Rival UP Prometheans, despite a close contest with Mumbai Aces, secured enough points to pose a significant challenge. Captains and players are strategizing for an intense showdown, knowing that every shot could decide their fate in the league's new format. As the final rounds loom, the excitement is palpable among golfers and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)