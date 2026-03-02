Left Menu

Thrilling Finale Ahead in DP World PGTI 72 The League

The DP World PGTI 72 The League is set for an exciting final round with Rajasthan Regals leading at 39 points and UP Prometheans close behind with 35 points. Nava Raipur and Charminar Champions also have a chance to qualify for the finals. Rajasthan and UP will face off in the decisive match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:51 IST
Thrilling Finale Ahead in DP World PGTI 72 The League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sudan

As the DP World PGTI 72 The League approaches its final rounds, four teams are fiercely vying for a spot in the finals at the Classic Golf & Country Club. The Rajasthan Regals, leading with 39 points, and UP Prometheans, with 35 points, are set to compete head-to-head in a decisive match. Meanwhile, Nava Raipur and Charminar Champions remain in the running, each holding 31 points.

Monday's rounds saw notable performances, with Rajasthan advancing after holding Jhared Hack and Stepan Danek to a decisive halve. Leading the field, the Regals remain confident heading into the final day, aiming to maintain their top-two position. Captain Ajeetesh Sandhu emphasized the importance of finishing strong.

Rival UP Prometheans, despite a close contest with Mumbai Aces, secured enough points to pose a significant challenge. Captains and players are strategizing for an intense showdown, knowing that every shot could decide their fate in the league's new format. As the final rounds loom, the excitement is palpable among golfers and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

 Global
2
Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

 Global
3
Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding...

 India
4
Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026