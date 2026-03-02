Left Menu

Sedemac Mechatronics Secures Rs 326 Crore Pre-IPO from Anchor Investors

Sedemac Mechatronics has raised Rs 326 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and several mutual funds, for its IPO opening on March 4. The IPO is an entire offer for sale with a price band of Rs 1,287 to Rs 1,352 per share. The company will debut on March 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST
Sedemac Mechatronics Secures Rs 326 Crore Pre-IPO from Anchor Investors
  • Country:
  • India

Sedemac Mechatronics, a powertrain controls manufacturer, has successfully secured Rs 326 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) launch, according to an exchange update.

The allocation was distributed among 23 investors, encompassing domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Shares were allocated at a price of Rs 1,352 each.

The forthcoming Rs 1,087-crore IPO, scheduled from March 4 to March 6, is an exclusive offer for sale. Prominent stakeholders like A91 Emerging Fund II LLP and HDFC Life Insurance Company will offload significant holdings. Sedemac Mechatronics currently serves markets in India, the US, and Europe.

TRENDING

1
US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

 Global
2
Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

Luxury Retail Faces Stiff Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

 United Kingdom
4
Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026