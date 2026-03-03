Tariffs Tumble: The Billion-Dollar Refund Battle

A U.S. appeals court has revived pivotal lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's tariffs, which could lead to more than $130 billion in refunds to importers. The lawsuits now return to the U.S. Court of International Trade, potentially setting the stage for a streamlined refund process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a brief order to send the case back to its original court despite opposition from the Trump administration, which sought a delay. The Supreme Court had previously struck down the tariffs on February 20, underlining the lack of clear guidance on refunding the imposed duties.

Over 300,000 importers had paid these tariffs, prompting approximately 2,000 to sue for refunds. These include major players like FedEx, while smaller importers anticipate a more straightforward and cost-effective refund system. The importers are urging the trade court to instruct the government on initiating the refund process once jurisdiction is restored.

