Stranded in the Skies: Travelers Navigate Middle East Conflict

The escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has led to unprecedented disruption in the world of global air travel, stranding thousands of travelers across the Middle East, including major hubs like Dubai and Doha.

Passengers, including Slovak winemaker Erika Macikova and British procurement manager James Gaskin, are left to navigate the upheaval as flights are canceled and they're relocated to nearby hotels. In these temporary refuges, stranded globetrotters share tips for surviving the ordeal, such as where to buy essential items and how to stay safe amidst security concerns.

Meanwhile, communication networks, like WhatsApp, have become lifelines for information and support, as travelers await clarity on when they might resume their journeys. In embattled hubs, the mood is a mix of community resilience and growing anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)