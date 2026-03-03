Left Menu

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died following a coma induced by strikes on her husband's office. In the last 48 hours, 171 students across Iran lost their lives amid deadly strikes, the most severe hitting Minab's Shajareh Tayebeh girls' school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 03-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 00:12 IST
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran mourns as Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, passes away. Khojasteh, aged 78, succumbed to injuries after being in a coma induced by recent strikes on the Supreme Leader's office.

Furthermore, Iran faces a devastating toll as 171 students have perished in the last 48 hours due to nationwide strikes. Most fatalities occurred at the Shajareh Tayebeh girls' elementary school in Minab.

The ongoing violence has also claimed lives in Tehran and other regions, reflecting an alarming escalation of hostilities affecting both public figures and ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026