Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died following a coma induced by strikes on her husband's office. In the last 48 hours, 171 students across Iran lost their lives amid deadly strikes, the most severe hitting Minab's Shajareh Tayebeh girls' school.
Iran mourns as Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, passes away. Khojasteh, aged 78, succumbed to injuries after being in a coma induced by recent strikes on the Supreme Leader's office.
Furthermore, Iran faces a devastating toll as 171 students have perished in the last 48 hours due to nationwide strikes. Most fatalities occurred at the Shajareh Tayebeh girls' elementary school in Minab.
The ongoing violence has also claimed lives in Tehran and other regions, reflecting an alarming escalation of hostilities affecting both public figures and ordinary citizens.
