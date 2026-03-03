Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Iran mourns as Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, passes away. Khojasteh, aged 78, succumbed to injuries after being in a coma induced by recent strikes on the Supreme Leader's office.

Furthermore, Iran faces a devastating toll as 171 students have perished in the last 48 hours due to nationwide strikes. Most fatalities occurred at the Shajareh Tayebeh girls' elementary school in Minab.

The ongoing violence has also claimed lives in Tehran and other regions, reflecting an alarming escalation of hostilities affecting both public figures and ordinary citizens.

