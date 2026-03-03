ADB Pledges Up to $5.4bn for Kazakhstan Development

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced plans to provide up to $5.4 billion in indicative financing between 2026 and 2029 to support Kazakhstan’s development priorities, reinforcing a three-decade partnership between the multilateral lender and Central Asia’s largest economy.

ADB President Masato Kanda confirmed the financing envelope during talks in Astana with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, describing the package as a commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“ADB is committed to supporting Kazakhstan’s development priorities that promote sustainable, inclusive economic growth,” Mr. Kanda said. “We will support priority investments that advance our shared development goals and deliver lasting benefits for the people of Kazakhstan.”

Focus on Reform, Resilience and Regional Links

The financing framework was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed during the visit. It outlines cooperation in:

Promoting regional integration and trade connectivity

Strengthening resilience to natural hazards

Reducing regional economic disparities

Supporting structural reforms and public finance management

Mr. Kanda commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen public finances and improve the investment climate — key pillars of its economic diversification strategy.

$377m Loan for Strategic Transport Corridor

During the visit, Mr. Kanda witnessed the signing of a $377 million equivalent loan agreement for the Saryagash Bypass Project. The project aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s trade and transport connectivity across Central Asia by improving a critical corridor near the Uzbekistan border.

Upgrading transport infrastructure is seen as central to Kazakhstan’s ambition to position itself as a regional logistics and transit hub linking Europe and Asia.

Expanding Cooperation into New Sectors

In meetings with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, discussions expanded to:

Infrastructure modernisation

Public–private partnerships (PPPs)

Private sector development

Digital transformation initiatives

Critical minerals sector cooperation

Kazakhstan’s vast reserves of critical minerals — essential for clean energy technologies and global supply chains — present emerging opportunities for collaboration.

Three Decades of Partnership

Kazakhstan joined ADB in 1994. Since then, the bank has committed $7.7 billion in loans, grants and technical assistance, supporting projects in:

Public sector management

Transport infrastructure

Financial sector development

Energy systems

The new financing pledge signals a scaling-up of support as Kazakhstan navigates economic diversification, climate risks and geopolitical shifts affecting trade and investment flows.

With regional connectivity, resilience-building and digital transformation at the forefront, the 2026–2029 programme is expected to play a key role in shaping Kazakhstan’s next phase of development.