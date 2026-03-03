Left Menu

Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

Global stock markets experienced notable declines while oil prices surged due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Investors are particularly concerned about potential disruptions to world energy supplies. While U.S. and European markets faced declines, Asian markets were particularly hard-hit, with significant drops in South Korea and Japan.

Updated: 03-03-2026 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global stock markets experienced significant losses on Tuesday as oil prices surged amidst escalating tensions in Iran. Concerns over potential threats to world energy supplies intensified as the conflict unfolded, sending ripples through financial sectors globally.

U.S. futures saw a noticeable decline, with contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average decreasing by 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively. In European trading, markets followed suit, with France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX, and Britain's FTSE 100 all posting declines.

Asian markets felt the brunt of the impact, particularly in South Korea and Japan, where significant plunges were recorded. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to climb, with benchmark U.S. crude and Brent crude both seeing substantial increases amid fears of supply disruptions.

