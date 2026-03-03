Massive Drug Bust: Bengaluru Police Crack Down on Interstate Network
Authorities have arrested two interstate drug peddlers in Bengaluru, seizing narcotic substances valued at Rs 11.50 crore. The operation has uncovered an organized network distributing drugs across state lines. Investigations continue as police strive to trace the supply chain and identify further operatives involved in this illicit trade.
Bengaluru's crime branch made a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics by arresting two interstate drug peddlers. This operation led to the seizure of narcotic substances worth Rs 11.50 crore, marking a substantial victory for the Narcotics Control Wing.
The detainees, including a woman, have been part of a drug distribution network receiving supplies from a Kerala contact residing in Thailand. They distributed these substances per his instructions, amassing illegal profits, explained a senior police officer at a recent press conference.
With further investigations underway, authorities aim to unearth more about the origins and intended destinations of such large quantities. Meanwhile, multiple operations have led to additional seizures and arrests, reinforcing the city's stringent stance against drug-related offenses.
