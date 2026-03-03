Left Menu

Hospital Horror: Dog Interferes with Body in Telangana Mortuary

A dog scavenged a man's body inside a hospital mortuary at Jadcherla in Telangana, leading to suspension of four staff. The incident exposed negligence, with a faulty freezer and unattended body. Health Minister ordered an investigation, promising preventative measures against such negligence.

In Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, a distressing event occurred in a government hospital mortuary when a dog scavenged part of a man's body, sparking outrage and immediate action.

The deceased, who drowned in a lake, had been placed in the mortuary at Jadcherla town. Due to a faulty freezer, the body lay exposed on the floor, enabling the unfortunate intrusion.

After the incident's video went viral, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha demanded a thorough investigation, resulting in the suspension of four officials for negligence, as the government commits to preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

