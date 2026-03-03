India Gears Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: A New Dawn Against Vietnam

The anticipation has reached its peak as India's senior women's football team prepares to launch their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 campaign against Vietnam. The match, set for Wednesday at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, holds special significance for the Blue Tigresses, who are reeling from a missed World Cup opportunity in 2022.

The last-minute withdrawal from the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 was a crushing blow, but India's spirited performance in the qualifiers has now given them a new chance, proudly qualifying on merit for the first time. Under the new stewardship of coach Amelia Valverde, the team seeks redemption. "That was four years ago, and now we have a fresh chance to represent India the best way possible," asserted Valverde.

The Asian Cup serves as a critical platform for the 12 participating nations, with direct passage to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 at stake for the top four teams. India, ranked 67th in FIFA, used a rigorous 52-day training camp across three continents to prepare. Veteran players like captain Sweety Devi echo Valverde's optimism, underscoring the squad's readiness to meet the challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)