Surging War Premiums Shake Global Maritime Insurance

Freight carriers and shipping companies are facing rising war risk premiums due to increasing tensions in West Asia. Insurance costs for marine and aviation sectors are soaring, impacting global trade flows and operational costs. The situation also threatens broader economic stability and insurance industry profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:04 IST
Surging War Premiums Shake Global Maritime Insurance
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, freight carriers and shipping companies find themselves burdened with increasing war risk premiums. Insurance experts indicate that firms, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), must pay additional costs for shipments traversing high-risk areas, impacting global maritime insurance significantly.

Rising geopolitical tensions around the Red Sea have prompted insurers to reconsider war risk coverage, leading to potential premium hikes for both hull and cargo insurance. Industry specialists such as Policybazaar and Prudent Insurance Brokers highlight the added financial pressure on oil companies and shipping lines.

The withdrawal of war risk coverage and expected premium surges are likely to disrupt global trade and inflate shipping costs. Beyond marine sectors, the conflict's consequences extend to aviation, travel, and other economic domains, underscoring widespread volatility and insurance industry challenges globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

