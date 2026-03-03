India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has heightened its vigilance in the Persian Gulf to protect Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers amid rising tensions. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently chaired a meeting to evaluate potential threats and reinforce security measures.

Following comprehensive briefings by the Director General of Shipping, Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of precautionary actions to safeguard maritime assets and the welfare of Indian personnel. 'We are steadfast in monitoring developments and have activated all necessary mechanisms to ensure safety,' the minister remarked.

To safeguard Indian vessels, the Ministry, via the Directorate General of Shipping, has elevated security oversight across critical regions, countering threats such as missile activity, electronic interference, and other maritime challenges. Concurrently, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is ensuring India's trade operations remain resilient, coordinating with various ministries and stakeholders to mitigate geopolitical impacts.

