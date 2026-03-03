India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is intensifying security measures to protect Indian vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a review meeting, focusing on safeguarding maritime interests. Additionally, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed trade implications, stressing the Modi government's preparedness amid geopolitical challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has heightened its vigilance in the Persian Gulf to protect Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers amid rising tensions. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently chaired a meeting to evaluate potential threats and reinforce security measures.
Following comprehensive briefings by the Director General of Shipping, Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of precautionary actions to safeguard maritime assets and the welfare of Indian personnel. 'We are steadfast in monitoring developments and have activated all necessary mechanisms to ensure safety,' the minister remarked.
To safeguard Indian vessels, the Ministry, via the Directorate General of Shipping, has elevated security oversight across critical regions, countering threats such as missile activity, electronic interference, and other maritime challenges. Concurrently, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is ensuring India's trade operations remain resilient, coordinating with various ministries and stakeholders to mitigate geopolitical impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Have set up inter-ministerial group, which is meeting daily to closely monitor developments in West Asia: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
Union Minister Backs Modi's Criticism of Congress, DMK in Welfare Failures
Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
Controversy Over Voter Rolls in West Bengal: Union Minister Accuses State of Infiltration
Piyush Goyal Criticizes Panneerselvam for Aligning with DMK