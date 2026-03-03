Left Menu

India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is intensifying security measures to protect Indian vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a review meeting, focusing on safeguarding maritime interests. Additionally, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed trade implications, stressing the Modi government's preparedness amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:26 IST
India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has heightened its vigilance in the Persian Gulf to protect Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers amid rising tensions. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently chaired a meeting to evaluate potential threats and reinforce security measures.

Following comprehensive briefings by the Director General of Shipping, Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of precautionary actions to safeguard maritime assets and the welfare of Indian personnel. 'We are steadfast in monitoring developments and have activated all necessary mechanisms to ensure safety,' the minister remarked.

To safeguard Indian vessels, the Ministry, via the Directorate General of Shipping, has elevated security oversight across critical regions, countering threats such as missile activity, electronic interference, and other maritime challenges. Concurrently, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is ensuring India's trade operations remain resilient, coordinating with various ministries and stakeholders to mitigate geopolitical impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMDK leader LK Sudhish.

Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMD...

 India
2
Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

 Global
4
Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026