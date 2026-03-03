Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Amid West Asia Turmoil Leaves Passengers Stranded

The escalation of conflict in West Asia led to the cancellation of IndiGo's Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight, affecting passengers and leading to calls for assistance from the Indian government. The situation highlights the broader impact of regional tensions on air travel and the subsequent disruptions faced by travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo's scheduled Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight was cancelled on Wednesday due to escalating conflicts in West Asia, according to an official from Biju Patnaik International Airport. With the cancellation announced in advance, passengers were informed ahead of time, mitigating major inconveniences.

Considering the political and military developments in West Asia, IndiGo has decided to cancel flights scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, while a decision on the Friday service remains pending. The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to monitor the tense situation closely, adjusting measures as necessary.

The conflict in West Asia, marked by the recent attack that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, has prompted flight disruptions and left many travelers stranded. Congress MP Saptagiri Ulka has sought urgent assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs for his family stranded in Dubai, urging swift action to ensure their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

