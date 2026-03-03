BJP, NCP, and TMC Set the Stage for GHADC Elections with Candidate Announcements
The BJP, NCP, and TMC have announced their candidates for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections on April 10. The BJP released 19 names, the NCP revealed its second list of 10 candidates, and the TMC declared 14 nominees, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest.
The race for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections is heating up as major political parties have announced their contenders. The elections, set for April 10, will see a fierce competition among the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The BJP unveiled its first list of 19 candidates, featuring notable figures like state vice president Bernard N Marak. The NCP followed suit with its second list, adding 10 candidates after strategic discussions during a March 2 committee meeting. The TMC, not to be left behind, confirmed 14 candidates for the contest.
With polling scheduled for 29 seats of the total 30-member council, the political landscape is ripe for a multi-cornered clash. Candidates were selected through rigorous consultations at both district and state levels, indicating the parties' determined efforts to dominate the GHADC elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
