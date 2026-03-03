Uber Secures Karnataka License Renewal, Extending Operations to 2026

The Karnataka government has granted Uber a new lease of life by renewing its transport aggregator licence, allowing the company to operate in the state until December 30, 2026.

Uber's previous licence had expired in December 2021, but negotiations with the state government enabled continuous services. The renewal comes under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, and signifies a five-year extension starting December 31, 2021.

A spokesperson expressed satisfaction with this development, citing Karnataka as a key market for Uber in India and emphasizing their dedication to providing technology-driven urban mobility solutions. Notably, the permit excludes bike-based ride services.

(With inputs from agencies.)