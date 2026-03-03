Left Menu

Uber Secures Karnataka License Renewal, Extending Operations to 2026

The Karnataka government has renewed Uber's transport aggregator licence until December 30, 2026, reflecting the company's commitment to serving the region. Despite the previous licence expiring in December 2021, Uber continued operations. The new licence underscores Uber's emphasis on safe and reliable urban mobility in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:32 IST
Uber Secures Karnataka License Renewal, Extending Operations to 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has granted Uber a new lease of life by renewing its transport aggregator licence, allowing the company to operate in the state until December 30, 2026.

Uber's previous licence had expired in December 2021, but negotiations with the state government enabled continuous services. The renewal comes under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016, and signifies a five-year extension starting December 31, 2021.

A spokesperson expressed satisfaction with this development, citing Karnataka as a key market for Uber in India and emphasizing their dedication to providing technology-driven urban mobility solutions. Notably, the permit excludes bike-based ride services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First of 2 flights arranged by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to ferry tourists stranded in UAE lands in Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs.

First of 2 flights arranged by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to ferry ...

 India
2
Uber Secures Five-Year Transport Licence Renewal in Karnataka

Uber Secures Five-Year Transport Licence Renewal in Karnataka

 Global
3
Boycott Looms Over Paralympics Amid Russian Athlete Controversy

Boycott Looms Over Paralympics Amid Russian Athlete Controversy

 Global
4
Virgin Atlantic Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Reopening

Virgin Atlantic Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Reopening

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026