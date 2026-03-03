India Calls for Dialogue Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, India stresses the interests of its nationals and the potential disruption to energy supplies affecting its economy. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy with leaders from Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, urging regional peace and stability as essential priorities.
As tensions escalate in West Asia, India is raising concerns for its nationals and economic interests in the region. An estimated one crore Indians reside in the area, making their safety a priority for New Delhi. The potential impact on energy supplies also poses a significant threat to the Indian economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated dialogues with leaders from Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace. Amid mounting destruction and fatalities, India urges an end to the conflict, reiterating calls for peace and regional stability.
Following strikes involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, retaliatory actions have ensued, including the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. This has caused oil prices to surge, further complicating the situation. Despite these challenges, India remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, maintaining close ties with governments and partners in West Asia.
During talks with Sultan of Oman and Crown Prince of Kuwait, PM Modi expresses concern over attacks on two countries during present conflict.