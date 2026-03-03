UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Tuesday that Britain is intensifying efforts to evacuate vulnerable British nationals from Muscat, Oman. Cooper highlighted collaboration with Gulf counterparts and the aviation sector to boost flight capacities.

Addressing parliament, Cooper revealed that around 130,000 British citizens are currently present in the region and underscored the priority for evacuating vulnerable individuals amid escalating regional challenges.

British Airways, owned by IAG, has confirmed it will operate a chartered flight from Muscat to London's Heathrow Airport this Thursday, focusing on the safe return of these prioritized groups. The foreign office will directly inform citizens about their evacuation options.

