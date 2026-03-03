Left Menu

UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced efforts to increase evacuation capacity from Muscat, Oman, for vulnerable British nationals. Close collaboration with Gulf counterparts and airlines, including British Airways, aims to ensure safe return routes. A government-chartered flight is scheduled soon. Registered citizens await foreign office instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Tuesday that Britain is intensifying efforts to evacuate vulnerable British nationals from Muscat, Oman. Cooper highlighted collaboration with Gulf counterparts and the aviation sector to boost flight capacities.

Addressing parliament, Cooper revealed that around 130,000 British citizens are currently present in the region and underscored the priority for evacuating vulnerable individuals amid escalating regional challenges.

British Airways, owned by IAG, has confirmed it will operate a chartered flight from Muscat to London's Heathrow Airport this Thursday, focusing on the safe return of these prioritized groups. The foreign office will directly inform citizens about their evacuation options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

