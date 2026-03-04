China Boosts Domestic Demand with Quality Goods
China will ramp up the production of high-quality consumer goods and explore new services growth areas to stimulate domestic demand and support economic growth. Consumption, a primary economic driver, contributed 52% to last year's growth, says National People's Congress spokesman Lou Qinjian.
China is set to increase its output of high-quality consumer goods while also fostering new growth points in services consumption. This move is aimed at boosting domestic demand to support economic growth this year.
