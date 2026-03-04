Left Menu

China Boosts Domestic Demand with Quality Goods

China will ramp up the production of high-quality consumer goods and explore new services growth areas to stimulate domestic demand and support economic growth. Consumption, a primary economic driver, contributed 52% to last year's growth, says National People's Congress spokesman Lou Qinjian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:12 IST
China Boosts Domestic Demand with Quality Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to increase its output of high-quality consumer goods while also fostering new growth points in services consumption. This move is aimed at boosting domestic demand to support economic growth this year.

Consumption has emerged as the main driver of China's economy, contributing 52% to the nation's economic growth last year. National People's Congress spokesman Lou Qinjian emphasized this in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's Corruption Probes: Political Waves in Major Deals

Malaysia's Corruption Probes: Political Waves in Major Deals

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Rural Connectivity: Chhattisgarh's Leap into Digital Empowerment

Revolutionizing Rural Connectivity: Chhattisgarh's Leap into Digital Empower...

 India
3
Battle for Congress: Texas Primaries Showcase Shifts in U.S. Political Landscape

Battle for Congress: Texas Primaries Showcase Shifts in U.S. Political Lands...

 Global
4
China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

China Sets Course for Tech Dominance in Five-Year Plan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026