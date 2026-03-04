Left Menu

Legacy of 'Terror': Mosiuoa Lekota's Impact on South African Politics

Mosiuoa Lekota, a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician, has passed away at 77. Known for founding the Congress of the People party, Lekota previously served as defense minister and was a key ally of former President Thabo Mbeki. His political impact remains noteworthy despite recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:50 IST
Mosiuoa Lekota, a formidable figure in South Africa's political landscape, has died at the age of 77. Having spent decades in activism and politics, Lekota was renowned for his resilience and commitment to justice.

Known as 'Terror' for his soccer prowess, Lekota was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement. He went on to hold significant political positions, including serving as the Defense Minister under President Thabo Mbeki. His defiance in the face of political changes saw him breaking away from the African National Congress to establish the Congress of the People party in 2008.

Despite a promising start with a 7% vote share in the 2009 elections, COPE's influence waned over time. Lekota's legacy, however, is cemented by his early activism alongside Nelson Mandela on Robben Island and his continued efforts to shape South African politics.

