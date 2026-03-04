Left Menu

Petronet LNG Shares Plummet Amidst Middle East Tensions

Petronet LNG's shares plunged nearly 12% after Qatar declared force majeure on LNG deliveries due to an Iranian drone strike halting production. This has resulted in up to a 40% cut in gas supplies to Indian industries, affecting global energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:54 IST
Petronet LNG Shares Plummet Amidst Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wednesday witnessed a dramatic drop in Petronet LNG Ltd's shares as they plummeted nearly 12% amid reports of Qatar declaring force majeure. The announcement follows a halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike.

This disruption has cut LNG supplies to Indian industries by up to 40%, leading to increased global energy prices. With Qatar being India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, the implications of this supply cut are far-reaching, affecting sectors from power generation to cooking gas networks.

The ongoing conflict has also led to a halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for India's crude oil imports. The rising geopolitical tensions have significantly impacted the energy market, escalating the costs of insurance and shipping.

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026