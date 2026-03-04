Petronet LNG Shares Plummet Amidst Middle East Tensions
Petronet LNG's shares plunged nearly 12% after Qatar declared force majeure on LNG deliveries due to an Iranian drone strike halting production. This has resulted in up to a 40% cut in gas supplies to Indian industries, affecting global energy prices.
Wednesday witnessed a dramatic drop in Petronet LNG Ltd's shares as they plummeted nearly 12% amid reports of Qatar declaring force majeure. The announcement follows a halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike.
This disruption has cut LNG supplies to Indian industries by up to 40%, leading to increased global energy prices. With Qatar being India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, the implications of this supply cut are far-reaching, affecting sectors from power generation to cooking gas networks.
The ongoing conflict has also led to a halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for India's crude oil imports. The rising geopolitical tensions have significantly impacted the energy market, escalating the costs of insurance and shipping.