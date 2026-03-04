Petronet LNG Shares Plummet Amidst Middle East Tensions

Wednesday witnessed a dramatic drop in Petronet LNG Ltd's shares as they plummeted nearly 12% amid reports of Qatar declaring force majeure. The announcement follows a halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike.

This disruption has cut LNG supplies to Indian industries by up to 40%, leading to increased global energy prices. With Qatar being India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, the implications of this supply cut are far-reaching, affecting sectors from power generation to cooking gas networks.

The ongoing conflict has also led to a halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for India's crude oil imports. The rising geopolitical tensions have significantly impacted the energy market, escalating the costs of insurance and shipping.