Tragic Highway Fire: Driver Perishes in Tempo Blaze

A 28-year-old driver tragically died, and a cleaner sustained serious injuries after their tempo caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, blocking the Gujarat-bound lane near Somta. Police describe the fire's intensity as devastating, completely engulfing the vehicle and resulting in the death of the driver, Jawan Singh.

His cleaner, Gurusewak Singh, narrowly escaped with severe burns and is receiving treatment. Authorities continue investigating the fire's cause, while the fire brigade took several hours to clear the resultant traffic disruption.