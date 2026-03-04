Asian Stock Markets Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

Asian stock markets experienced a significant decline on Wednesday, as investors reacted to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Many are concerned that the situation could trigger an oil shock, leading to inflationary pressures and delaying interest rate cuts.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 4.2%. Notably, Seoul's KOSPI saw a dramatic drop of over 11%, activating a circuit breaker. The Nikkei and Taiwan indexes also reported losses exceeding 4% each. Market analysts are offering cautious insights on the situation.

According to Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo, Singapore, the selloff is disorderly, as markets anticipate prolonged conflict. Kenneth Goh from UOB KAY HIAN noted that current reactions differ from past financial crises, with a strategic shift toward cash and safe havens rather than panic. Analysts suggest that energy logistics and policy responses will shape future market behavior.