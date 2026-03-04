Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

The Middle East has once again become a focal point of global energy concerns following a recent joint military action by the United States and Israel against Iran. Beginning February 27, this conflict has escalated rapidly, with Iran retaliating by closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway is vital for global oil navigation, carrying about 31% of the world's oil shipments. The blockade has drastically reduced maritime traffic and pushed world oil prices upwards. Many economies, including Canada's, are beginning to feel the ripple effects at the gas pump and beyond.

Past oil crises provide valuable lessons. While current conditions differ significantly, the potential for substantial disruption remains. Canada and other oil-producing nations are weighing strategies to offset the shortfall, all while geopolitical tensions remain unpredictable in the region.