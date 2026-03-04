Telangana Bursts into Color: Holi Celebrations Unite Communities

In Telangana, the vibrant festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. People joyfully smeared 'gulal' on each other's faces and shared sweets, symbolizing unity and friendship.

In Hyderabad, various residential complexes saw children and youth engrossed in lively festivities. The Indira Park Walkers Association hosted a spirited celebration, attended by notable figures like former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy. Dattatreya spoke on the festival's message of communal harmony, stating, "There is an inherent message in our festivals. Holi symbolises friendship and love."

Meanwhile, North Indian communities in Hyderabad observed 'Holika Dahan,' a traditional ritual marking the occasion. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao were among those who extended warm greetings, underscoring Holi's role in fostering a sense of unity beyond cultural differences.