The decades-long conflict between the United States and Iran has seen numerous shifts in tactics and theatres, evolving from direct naval confrontations to complex proxy wars and air campaigns. These hostilities can be traced back to key historical events in 1979 and have since been characterized by cycles of retaliation and escalation.

Missteps on both sides have marked this enduring conflict. The tragic downing of civilian aircraft, such as Flight 655 in 1988 and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in 2020, exemplify the grave errors made amidst escalating tensions. These incidents perpetuate a deep-seated belief that peace remains elusive.

Recent developments suggest that the once-maintained equilibrium of conflict could be slipping away. As military actions continue and economic sanctions persist, the potential for these hostilities to break into full-scale war looms large, underscoring the urgent necessity for diplomatic intervention and resolution.