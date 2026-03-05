Left Menu

Missile Attack Strikes MV Safeen Prestige Near Oman

The MV Safeen Prestige, a container ship, was attacked near Oman, causing a fire in its engine room. The ship, owned by an Egyptian company and flying the Maltese flag, was hit by two missiles. All 24 crew members were rescued by Oman's navy without injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a dramatic incident on Wednesday, the container ship MV Safeen Prestige was attacked off the coast of Oman, igniting a fire in its engine room, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship, a Maltese-flagged vessel owned by an Egyptian company, was navigating the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck by two missiles, as confirmed by Malta's Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett.

Despite significant damage, the ship's 24 crew members, comprising 21 Egyptians and 3 Ukrainians, were unharmed and safely rescued by Oman's navy. Oman, a frequent intermediary in international conflicts, has often been targeted in regional hostilities, particularly involving Iran.

