Controversy Erupts Over DHS's $220 Million Border Security Ad Campaign

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defends a $220 million advertising campaign for border security. Lawmakers question the limited competition and connections to Republican firms. The ads, featuring Noem, were awarded to companies linked to Republican operatives, raising concerns about the contracting process.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood firm on the $220 million advertisement spend aimed at bolstering border security amidst questions from lawmakers regarding the selection process knotted with Republican-tied firms.

Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Colorado, cross-examined Noem during a House panel hearing about limiting competition for contracts to four companies, citing a perceived rush to tackle illegal immigration. Neguse labeled the process as potentially fraudulent, suggesting future accountability.

Details revealed that the prominent advertisement campaign featured Noem, including scenes at Mount Rushmore, her home state, through what she claims was a competitive and legal process. Two firms associated with Republican operatives received the majority of the funding, further fueling the controversy.

