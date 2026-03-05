FCC Considers Tighter Regulations for Foreign Call Centers

The Federal Communications Commission is contemplating new restrictions on U.S. telecom firms utilizing foreign call centers. This initiative aims to ensure call center agents are fluent in American Standard English and to allow consumers the option to transfer calls to U.S.-based locations.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr emphasized the move to potentially impose limits on instruction from abroad and to require disclosure of the call center's location. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to ameliorate customer service interactions impaired by cultural and linguistic differences.

The commission is also exploring its authority over foreign call centers as these have been linked to a rise in robocalls. As part of its regulatory expansion, the FCC approved Charter Communications to onshore jobs, previously outsourced by Cox Communications, within a specified timeframe.