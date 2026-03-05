IDB Approves Belize Growth Strategy Focused on Blue Economy

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has approved a new country strategy for Belize covering 2026–2030, aimed at strengthening economic resilience, boosting private-sector investment and promoting sustainable growth centered on the country’s natural resources.

Aligned with Belize’s national development framework “Plan Belize 2.0,” the strategy seeks to support long-term fiscal stability and inclusive economic development while expanding investment in sectors driven by the country’s rich natural capital.

Blue Economy at the Centre of Growth

The new strategy highlights Belize’s blue economy—including tourism, marine industries and coastal resources—as a key engine for competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

Belize’s economy has shown strong performance in recent years, supported by fiscal consolidation and growth in natural-capital-based sectors, particularly tourism, agriculture and marine industries.

IDB officials say the new framework aims to harness these strengths while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“The ‘ridge-to-reef’ approach is at the center of the strategy, ensuring the creation of opportunities for the people of Belize,” said Karla González, IDB Group Country Representative for Belize.

“By focusing on its natural capital as the motor for prosperity, Belize's blue economy can boost livelihoods of all Belizeans.”

Three Strategic Priorities

The five-year strategy focuses on three interconnected development priorities designed to strengthen Belize’s economic and institutional foundations.

Enhancing Institutional Capacity

The plan includes measures to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve governance through:

Modernizing tax administration systems

Upgrading public financial management

Expanding digital government services

Strengthening public-private partnership frameworks

These reforms aim to improve government efficiency and support a more stable fiscal environment.

Strengthening Human Capital

To address workforce challenges, the strategy prioritizes education and skills development, including:

Expanding STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)

Modernizing technical and vocational education and training (TVET)

Reducing skills mismatches in the labour market

These initiatives are intended to prepare Belize’s workforce for emerging industries and technological transformation.

Boosting Private Sector Competitiveness

The strategy also seeks to expand economic opportunities through private-sector-led investment, with a focus on:

Building resilient energy infrastructure

Achieving universal access to electricity

Expanding financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)

Officials say improving access to finance will help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and create jobs.

Protecting Belize’s Reef Ecosystem

A central component of the strategy is the protection of Belize’s reef system, part of the world’s second-largest barrier reef and a critical foundation of the country’s tourism and fisheries sectors.

The IDB strategy includes support for a national water and sanitation programme designed to protect marine ecosystems and improve environmental management.

Safeguarding the reef is seen as essential to maintaining the sustainability of Belize’s tourism and agro-industries.

Supporting Belize’s Long-Term Development Vision

Belize’s Prime Minister John Briceño, who also serves as Minister of Finance, Investment, Economic Transformation, Civil Aviation and E-Governance, welcomed the new strategy as aligned with the country’s development goals.

“This new IDB country strategy supports our vision under Plan Belize 2.0 to build a more resilient and inclusive Belize,” Briceño said.

“It advances our long-term goals for universal access to essential services, climate-resilient growth, and sustainable opportunity for all Belizeans.”

Balancing Growth and Environmental Stewardship

The strategy emphasizes the intersection of economic development and environmental protection, recognising Belize’s unique position as a country rich in marine biodiversity and natural resources.

By combining blue and green economy policies, the IDB says the strategy aims to generate sustainable economic opportunities while protecting the ecosystems that underpin Belize’s long-term prosperity.