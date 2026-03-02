Left Menu

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: A Step Towards Green and Sustainable Development

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the state budget for 2026-27, with a total outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore. Key initiatives include the Haryana Clean Air Project, the Haryana Agri Discom, and the Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund to promote sustainable development and agricultural power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 featuring a comprehensive plan for sustainable growth. The budget, which amounts to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, reflects a notable increase of 10.28% from the previous fiscal allocation.

Among the highlights of the budget are the new initiatives targeted at environmental sustainability, such as the Haryana Clean Air Project, supported by Rs 2,716 crore in World Bank funding. In addition, a pioneering Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore aims to foster investments in eco-friendly solutions.

Furthermore, the proposal includes the establishment of a novel 'Haryana Agri Discom' to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the agricultural sector. This initiative is set to benefit over 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agriculture consumers throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

