Plum Goodness Revitalizes Customer Engagement with Data-Driven Personalization

Plum Goodness, a skincare brand known for its ethical and science-backed products, has enhanced customer loyalty by using data-driven personalization. Partnering with Netcore, they implemented a Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM) strategy, resulting in significant increases in repeat purchases and revenue through tailored customer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:43 IST
Plum Goodness, the renowned skincare brand celebrated for its ethical approach, has revitalized its customer engagement through innovative personalization tactics. Embracing a digital-first strategy, the brand has achieved remarkable growth in customer loyalty and repeat revenue by integrating behavioral intelligence into its outreach efforts.

Collaborating with marketing platform Netcore, Plum leveraged Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM) analysis to understand and segment its customer base more effectively. This strategic move transitioned the brand from a generic outreach model to a highly tailored engagement approach, yielding a significant uplift in repeat purchases and revenue.

Plum's commitment to personalizing their customer journey, coupled with a strong adherence to their 'Be Good' philosophy, has underscored a critical insight for contemporary direct-to-consumer brands. By prioritizing relevance and respect in every customer interaction, they have successfully reinforced their brand values while achieving measurable business success.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

