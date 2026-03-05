A Romanian national has been handed a 15-year prison sentence by a Russian court for espionage activities conducted on behalf of Ukraine. The court in Krasnodar revealed the conviction on Thursday, highlighting the high-stakes tension between the involved nations.

According to a statement posted on Telegram by the court's press service, Adrian-David Chercio was charged with collecting and transmitting classified information related to air defences in Sochi, a coastal resort city. Although Chercio allegedly agreed to work for Ukraine in November 2024, the timeline of his arrest remains undisclosed.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a public response to this development. The case underscores ongoing geopolitical strains in the region.