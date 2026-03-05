Left Menu

Romanian Man Convicted for Spying on Behalf of Ukraine

A Russian court sentenced Romanian Adrian-David Chercio to 15 years for spying for Ukraine, having gathered information on Sochi's air defenses. The Krasnodar court announced this via Telegram, but details about his arrest were not provided. The Romanian foreign ministry has yet to comment.

A Romanian national has been handed a 15-year prison sentence by a Russian court for espionage activities conducted on behalf of Ukraine. The court in Krasnodar revealed the conviction on Thursday, highlighting the high-stakes tension between the involved nations.

According to a statement posted on Telegram by the court's press service, Adrian-David Chercio was charged with collecting and transmitting classified information related to air defences in Sochi, a coastal resort city. Although Chercio allegedly agreed to work for Ukraine in November 2024, the timeline of his arrest remains undisclosed.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a public response to this development. The case underscores ongoing geopolitical strains in the region.

