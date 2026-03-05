Left Menu

Kerala High Court Ensures Uninterrupted Healthcare Amid Strike Tensions

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services in its medical colleges. This comes after a strike by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association was reported to cause disruptions. The court stressed the importance of essential services continuing without hindrance.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:21 IST
In a decisive move, the Kerala High Court has mandated the state administration to maintain continuous operation of outpatient and other critical healthcare services in state-run medical colleges. The directive came from the bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, emphasizing that medical services are essential and must not face disruptions.

The court's decision followed a public interest litigation filed by advocate Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, highlighting a strike by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) over service condition grievances. Although the government reported the strike's suspension, the petitioner insisted it was merely postponed and urged uninterrupted healthcare services.

The petitioner urged the court to compel the government to swiftly address these issues, possibly by using the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act if needed, as the KGMCTA strike significantly impacted healthcare operations across the state, affecting essential public services.

