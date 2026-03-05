Eurozone On Edge: Inflation Threat Looms Amid Escalating U.S.–Iran Conflict
Three European Central Bank policymakers caution that prolonged U.S.–Iran conflict could increase eurozone inflation and disrupt growth. The ECB stresses adaptability in policy amid uncertain scenarios, reflecting on lessons learned from the 2022 energy-driven inflation spike post-Ukraine invasion. The upcoming ECB meeting in March will address potential strategies.
European Central Bank policymakers have raised concerns over the escalating U.S.–Iran conflict's potential to inflate eurozone prices and hinder economic growth. The situation, which has extended to Asia, poses significant challenges for the ECB's previously optimistic forecasts.
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, alongside the governors of Germany and Finland's central banks, highlighted the risk of prolonged hostilities altering inflation expectations. The aftermath of the 2022 inflation surge due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine serves as a cautionary tale for the ECB.
The central bank faces a complex dilemma as energy prices remain a crucial variable. A rapid resolution might contain inflationary effects, yet persistent energy price hikes could necessitate interest rate adjustments. The ECB will convene in March to deliberate policy responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
