Maharashtra's Economic Puzzle: Growth Amid Investment Gaps

The Maharashtra Economic Survey for 2025-26 has highlighted a notable disparity between proposed and actualized investments, despite the state's continued economic growth. Intended investments for 2024 reached Rs 1,16,217 crore, but only Rs 27,357 crore of projects commenced operations.

Maharashtra's real GSDP is anticipated to grow by 7.9% in 2025-26, slightly outpacing the national GDP growth prediction of 7.4%. The state maintained its lead as the largest contributor to the national economy, representing 14% of India's nominal GDP in 2024-25.

Challenges remain, with the services sector overshadowing agriculture and industry. The services sector's growth is projected at 9.0% for 2025-26, while agriculture slows to 3.4%. The survey also noted regional investment disparities, especially in IT infrastructure concentrated in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

