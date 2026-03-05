Safe Havens Under Scrutiny: Assets Tested Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Middle East crisis has once again led investors to seek safety, sparking a renewed debate on which assets are reliable havens during market stress. Traditional safe assets are showing unexpected behavior, with gold experiencing volatility and the dollar, despite losing favor last year, also emerging strong.

The dollar displayed impressive performance as a safe haven this week, as indicated by the dollar index rising 1.5%. Despite recent doubts about its reliability, short-term dollar cash is seeing demand amidst geopolitical tensions. Yet, experts warn of the impact of U.S. policy uncertainty on its future safe-haven status.

Gold retains its safe-haven status despite market jitters causing sharp fluctuations. Meanwhile, government bonds and classic currency havens like the yen are struggling to deliver expected safety, with factors like inflation and political risks influencing market dynamics. Defensive stocks also haven't provided traditional stability, adding to investor challenges.

