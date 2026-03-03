Left Menu

Gold Prices Dip as Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Conflict

Gold prices fell due to a strong dollar, despite demand spurred by U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. The market is reacting to inflation risks and interest rate expectations. Other precious metals also declined. Analysts are bullish on gold amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Updated: 03-03-2026 15:09 IST
Gold Prices Dip as Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spot gold prices declined on Tuesday as a robust dollar overshadowed safe-haven demand fueled by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The conflict has increased geopolitical and economic uncertainties, impacting commodity markets.

Gold prices dropped by 1.4% to $5,252.05 an ounce by mid-morning in London, while U.S. gold futures for upcoming deliveries decreased by nearly 0.9%. The U.S. dollar's strength, reaching a one-month high, has made dollar-denominated commodities like gold more expensive for international buyers.

Market dynamics, including inflationary risks due to the Middle Eastern conflict and rising interest rate expectations, continue to influence gold's price trajectory. Despite the dip, many analysts, including those from BMI and XS.com, remain optimistic about gold's potential in the current climate of geopolitical tension and monetary policy challenges.



