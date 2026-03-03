Gold Prices Dip as Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Conflict

Spot gold prices declined on Tuesday as a robust dollar overshadowed safe-haven demand fueled by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The conflict has increased geopolitical and economic uncertainties, impacting commodity markets.

Gold prices dropped by 1.4% to $5,252.05 an ounce by mid-morning in London, while U.S. gold futures for upcoming deliveries decreased by nearly 0.9%. The U.S. dollar's strength, reaching a one-month high, has made dollar-denominated commodities like gold more expensive for international buyers.

Market dynamics, including inflationary risks due to the Middle Eastern conflict and rising interest rate expectations, continue to influence gold's price trajectory. Despite the dip, many analysts, including those from BMI and XS.com, remain optimistic about gold's potential in the current climate of geopolitical tension and monetary policy challenges.

