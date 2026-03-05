Steady Amidst Uncertainty: The Resilient U.S. Labor Market

The U.S. labor market showed resilience last week, with unemployment claims remaining steady and layoffs decreasing sharply. Despite a slowdown in worker productivity during the fourth quarter, the overall trend remains robust, helping to control labor costs as 2025 unfolds. Economist Nancy Vanden Houten notes, 'There is nothing in the latest claims data to change our view that the Fed will keep policy steady until June.'

The labor market, recovering from last year's challenges, continues its stabilization. U.S. employers announced a significant drop in job cuts, though hiring projections remain modest. Meanwhile, recent college graduates face employment challenges due to their ineligibility for unemployment benefits. New predictions indicate a modest increase in nonfarm payrolls and a steady unemployment rate, even as U.S. stocks react to Middle East tensions.

In productivity, the Labor Department reported a rise, with nonfarm productivity increasing annually while unit labor costs remained contained. Economists foresee the adoption of artificial intelligence as a catalyst for future productivity and cost management. Stephen Brown from Capital Economics remarked on the potential disinflation in services, contingent on stable oil prices. The Fed is expected to maintain its interest rates at the March meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)