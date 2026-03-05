Left Menu

Delhi Metro Expansion: New Corridors Unveiled for Enhanced Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two new sections of the Delhi Metro on March 8, with plans for additional expansions. The initiative, estimated to cost over Rs 18,300 crore, aims to improve public transport in Delhi, reducing traffic congestion. Key sections include an extension of the Pink and Magenta lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two significant new corridors of the Delhi Metro on March 8, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This is part of a considerable expansion project by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, with an estimated investment of over Rs 18,300 crore, aimed at enhancing public transportation and easing commuter travel within the city.

The new sections include the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section of the Magenta Line. They are designed to improve connectivity and reduce travel times across the national capital. The newly completed extensions will bring the Pink Line to a total of about 71.56 km, marking it as India's first full 'Ring Metro', while the Magenta Line will expand to around 49 km.

Additionally, three more corridors have had their foundation stones laid as part of the broader Phase-V (A) expansion plan. These include the Central Vista corridor and extensions to the Golden Line, which are expected to further strengthen transport access to key government and cultural sites, as well as improve connections from neighboring cities like Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, aiding in reducing road traffic and pollution in Delhi.

