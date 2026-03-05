Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

The Consul-General of Australia in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, highlighted the success of the free trade agreement between Australia and India, pointing to significant growth and the potential for further economic expansion. Speaking at an event hosted by the University of Western Australia, Murphy advocated for increased direct trade avenues, including the aviation sector.

Murphy expressed optimism about establishing direct air routes between Western Australia and India, citing keen interest from both sides. While acknowledging existing capacity constraints within the airline industry, he emphasized the strategic importance of these routes to enhance economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, Murphy noted the stability and potential for growth in the trade relationship, particularly with high-value cargo, tourism, and education sectors. He underscored the potential for fierce competition from indirect routes but remained optimistic about future trade increases across various sectors, such as agribusiness and automotive exports.