Spectacular Tradition: The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race Announced
The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race, set for August 22 at Punnamada Lake, promises to captivate global audiences. The NTBR Society aims to boost tourism, finalize sponsorships, and expand charitable efforts. A committee chaired by Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese oversees the event's preparations, ensuring this iconic Onam-tied festival runs smoothly.
- Country:
- India
The iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race is slated for its 72nd edition on August 22 at the scenic Punnamada Lake, officials announced on Thursday. This annual event is a major magnet for tourists worldwide, eager to experience the exhilarating boat races.
Preparation plans were discussed at a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society Executive Committee, chaired by Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese. The committee emphasized the strategic timing during the Onam festival to attract both local spectators and international tourists, including expatriates. They further resolved to secure additional sponsorship to elevate the event's profile.
Further, the committee aims to complete all preparatory tasks well ahead of the race day. Plans also include organizing charitable activities under the NTBR Society's aegis, adding a community dimension to the maritime festivity. Key local leaders, including District Police Chief M P Mohanachandran, attended the strategy meeting.