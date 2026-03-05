Left Menu

Spectacular Tradition: The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race Announced

The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race, set for August 22 at Punnamada Lake, promises to captivate global audiences. The NTBR Society aims to boost tourism, finalize sponsorships, and expand charitable efforts. A committee chaired by Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese oversees the event's preparations, ensuring this iconic Onam-tied festival runs smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST
Spectacular Tradition: The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race is slated for its 72nd edition on August 22 at the scenic Punnamada Lake, officials announced on Thursday. This annual event is a major magnet for tourists worldwide, eager to experience the exhilarating boat races.

Preparation plans were discussed at a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society Executive Committee, chaired by Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese. The committee emphasized the strategic timing during the Onam festival to attract both local spectators and international tourists, including expatriates. They further resolved to secure additional sponsorship to elevate the event's profile.

Further, the committee aims to complete all preparatory tasks well ahead of the race day. Plans also include organizing charitable activities under the NTBR Society's aegis, adding a community dimension to the maritime festivity. Key local leaders, including District Police Chief M P Mohanachandran, attended the strategy meeting.

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026